Happy New Year! I hope the holidays included time to relax and enjoy the season, to travel, try something new, or to catch up with friends and family.
There were many fun hometown activities, including the launch of a year-long celebration of incorporation (1989) at the Stroll in the Glow and the 50th anniversary of the raising of our iconic Fountain, marking the beginning of Fountain Hills on Dec. 15, 1970.
Even as we anticipate more positive events, accomplishments and opportunities throughout 2020, the Council will address serious and costly infrastructure needs, starting with consideration of the Pavement Management Program in February. Public asset improvements, repairs and/or replacements will determine what other efforts we are able to pursue this year and beyond.
To get more information about what’s been happening and where we may be headed, please plan to attend the State of the Town breakfast at the Community Center on Jan. 28 at 7:30 a.m. This is a free event, but registration is necessary at fountainhillschamber.com. Hope to see you. There will be coffee!
Whether celebrating the town’s anniversaries or your own 50th personal milestone, take a photo by one of the “Golden 50” signs at Fountain Park, then post it on social media with #FTNat50. It’s catching on!
And if you want to know more about the Fountain at 50 celebration, email Sandy Ursini at fhcelebrates@outlook.com.