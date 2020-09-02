The two major parties’ conventions offer a stark contrast and choice for Americans. One, a bright future, or one where lawlessness reigns. If Democrats attain the presidency, the violence in Democratic-led cities of New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland and Seattle will be exported everywhere. With the tacit approval of Democratic mayors, governors and district attorneys, these “BLM protestors” have wreaked havoc in America. Is this the new normal for Democratic politics?
The media is doing an incredible job of eliminating dissenting voices. This is evident in all mainstream media today. Conservative voices are being expunged in all forms of social media. The pushing of misinformation and propaganda by the media is stark. Don’t you find this troubling, our rights being eroded by media tech titans with an agenda who put their thumb on the scale of politics? Wake up, people.
Please seek out the truth, not the lies spoon fed to you by these quislings. America is under attack and too many are living in fear. Our communities are being set on fire by violent “protestors.” I watched buildings burning while the reporter called it a peaceful protest. Really?
Are you willing to hand over our country to these anarchists who decided that their brand of socialism is the panacea to capitalism? Ignorance is a choice. Remember this, there will be nobody to save you when they come to your city. Make no mistake. America is in peril. Don’t be cowed in fear. Get out and vote Trump. Vote like your very life depended on it, because it very well might.