I’ve lived in this lovely town for nearly 30 years. During this time, I’ve experienced the leadership of many different mayors. The one who truly stands out is Mayor Ginny Dickey.
The recent changes to this town are remarkable and made possible by her and a Town Council that is willing to work together, ensuring all voices are heard and all residents respected. She has always been available for discourse and to listen. I encourage everyone to look at her accomplishments and valuable experience as a leader for this town. Let’s not jeopardize this town’s future.