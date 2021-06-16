This letter is in response to a letter by Bo Larsen, the Fountain Hills Community Relations Manager. I have never met Mr. Larsen.
The Show Mobile is an all-in-one mobile performance system suitable for usage for outdoor events. When ready for a performance, the mobile stage features a full-scale, thrust-style stage, state-of-the-art acoustical shell and cantilevered roof/canopy. The stage is appropriate for a range of events, ribbon cuttings to full symphony orchestra concerts.
I have personally raised over $200,000 since we revived the fireworks shows four years ago. My involvement was to provide the stage and raise fund so we could afford a real fireworks show. I worked with large companies in the Valley (SRP, EPCOR, Republic Services, etc.) and many of our local businesses. Over the last several years, Kern Entertainment was paid $26,000 for stage/sound rental. I pay for employees, insurance, taxes, fuel and maintain equipment with those funds, like any other business.
When I was advised the stage would not hold the band, I provided specs, hired a sound engineer and asked to speak with them to address any needs they may have; I was told I was not to contact them. I have not heard a word from Mayor Dickey or Town Manager Grady Miller.
Can someone tell me who is running the ship? A-frame signs are being restricted so our small businesses cannot compete and you’re shopping for stages and food vendors over the hill? Thank you to those of you who have reached out to lend me your support. I have given my heart and soul to this community; I couldn’t love it more. It hurts me deeply that my dedication is being rewarded with a cancellation of my stage and involvement in an event that I have been an integral part of for years.