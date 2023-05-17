I would like to express my sincere gratitude and admiration for the Fountain Hills Town staff, the Community Center employees and our award-winning Parks and Recreation personnel.

I appreciate all that you have done and all that you continue to do for our beloved town. I know for a fact that our salaried employees invest a lot of uncompensated overtime, and they consider it just part of the job. Our Town staff puts in long hours, professionally interfaces with our community, and they do it with smiles on their faces and goodwill in their hearts.