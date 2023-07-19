Quoting Richard Rhodes in 2010, “Now, for the first time in human history, infectious diseases no longer rank first among causes of death worldwide. Public health, a discipline that organizes science-based systems of prevention, was primarily responsible for that millennial change in human mortality.

“Half of all increases in life expectancy in recorded history occurred within the twentieth century. The worldwide increase was almost entirely the result not of medical intervention but of public health measures directed to primary prevention. Not surgeons cutting or doctors dispensing pills but better nutrition, sewage treatment, water purification, the pasteurization of milk and the immunization of children extended human life.