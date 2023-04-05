I am sharing a personal experience. In early March 2020, I had a most amazingly wonderful, crystal clear, lucid dream that changed my life. This is not about religion, but spirituality.
I was standing in front of five doctors, saying to them in a very calm, reassuring voice, consoling them, “It is all right.” “It is all right,” I kept repeating.
I had the most amazing, warm, peaceful, loving, majestic feeling. It reminded me of the Bible verse, “The peace that passeth all understanding.”
The reason I was consoling them was that I was dead! One of the doctors, a bit heavyset, fainted. From that time on, I have been at peace and do not fear death. Yes, you may say, “But it was a dream.” I ask that you suspend your disbelief for a moment and consider this: Would God offer to us this kind of dream or the world of chaos in which we live? Truth or illusion?