In regard to an article in The Times about a month ago warning drivers in our town to obey all traffic rules, as MCSO is beginning a stricter enforcement position regarding violators, I would like to request that MCSO zero in on the biggest violators: Commercial vehicles, delivery vehicles, pool and yard maintenance vehicles and all other non-private residential owners’ vehicles.
I am tired of being tailgated all around town by these vehicles as I try to obey the speed limits (which are 25 mph on non-posted residential streets). They never make a full stop where required and their right turns are sans breaks. Everyone on our non-speed posted, heavily walked residential street has a pool and these out-of-town guys fly down our street at 50 mph, rushing to finish a job and get to the next one (for them, time is money). If our residents occasionally witnessed one of these vehicle types pulled over and receiving a citation, we would become more conscientious about the rules of the road.