There was a letter published last week about speeding in Fountain Hills. Yes, it’s pervasive and there appears to be no enforcement. On Shea, Saguaro, Palisades and Golden Eagle cars speeding 10, 15 and 20 or more MPH above the speed limit are common. On other streets, 10 to 15 over is the norm.
In the past it was common to see a Sheriff’s radar vehicle on Saguaro, Shea or Golden Eagle. I haven’t seen one out in months. The town might just as well take down the speed limit signs and let the cowboys and girls have at it. And at the same time, maybe renegotiate what we are paying the Sheriff.
It’s amazing there are not more accidents, both pedestrian and vehicle.