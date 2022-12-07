First it was flashing lights on stop signs. Then annoying little bumps in the road at intersections. Then Safety Corridors with zero tolerance. Now more “traffic calming” measures on El Lago.
I drive down El Lago frequently, and in 17 years of doing so have never once seen anyone going significantly faster than the already absurdly low speed limit of 30 MPH on a very wide street with a central turn lane. I’m personally not a speeder and by and large obey speed limits.
Fountain Hills has a negative reputation as Sleepy Hollow for aged retirees. We do not seem capable of attracting younger people to live here. All these traffic calming measures do not help. Instead, how about more police patrols that I suspect will not only be more effective, but will generate much-needed revenue to boot, and deter crimes such as burglary. I’m quite sure that the sight of a police cruiser is a greater deterrent than a speed limit sign or a speed bump that merely encourages some to drive faster between them.