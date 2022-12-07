First it was flashing lights on stop signs. Then annoying little bumps in the road at intersections. Then Safety Corridors with zero tolerance. Now more “traffic calming” measures on El Lago.

I drive down El Lago frequently, and in 17 years of doing so have never once seen anyone going significantly faster than the already absurdly low speed limit of 30 MPH on a very wide street with a central turn lane. I’m personally not a speeder and by and large obey speed limits.