Ever since the speed limit got changed, I see less Maricopa Sheriff patrols on Saguaro and more speeding above the 35 posted speed limit. Construction, delivery trucks and people from out of state speeding by me.
I know the Town of Fountain Hills is trying to reduce costs. I never knew why the Town allowed so many sheriffs vehicles before on construction sites. It must have cost the city and the taxpayers a ton of money. I used to travel a lot going through states and towns and never saw so many police at a construction zone, usually one police car with the flashing lights and sometimes no one in it.