Thank you, Mr. Biden. Thank you for your mean, nasty, vicious, angry, vitriolic speech (actually, I didn’t know you could speak) in Atlanta that was comprised in its entirety of extremist lies and propaganda.
Thank you for motivating me, which you accomplished in record time. Within seconds, I contacted my senator and demanded of her, “stop the phony, illicit ‘Voting Rights’ bill; stop it now.” I believe she and Senator Manchin are already on board with my thinking, but it doesn't hurt for her to be reminded how her constituents feel.
Also, please thank your handlers for hiring the worst speech writers on the planet. Keep up the good work.