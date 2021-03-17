On behalf of the First Responders Christmas Tree committee, Lina Bellenir, Bob Scarpetti and myself, I want to thank our residents, businesses and organizations who donated to make this tree possible during our holiday season. A special thank you to EPCOR, our water company, for being the sole sponsor of the tree last year. In addition, we would like to thank Justin Weldy, Fountain Hills’ Public Works Director, for building and installing the base for the tree.
Not only residents, but visitors to our town marveled at the beautiful blue decorations and lights on the 23-foot tree and enjoyed taking family photos in front of it. The tree symbolized Fountain Hills’ heartfelt gratitude to all our first responders, not only during the COVID crisis but every day of the year.
The tree itself is relatively inexpensive, $8,000, considering its height, decorations, lights and installation. What a small amount to show our town’s thanks to all those who put their lives on the line every day of the year; not only Fountain Hills first responders, but also those at the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.
But anyone who has organized a fundraiser knows how difficult and time consuming it is, no matter how important the cause. For the three of us alone, while it was such a worthwhile endeavor and a privilege to bring this honor to our town, we are unable to take on this task in the coming years. Therefore, we are asking our town government to budget this small amount of money each year so that this beautiful tree can continue to adorn our Avenue during the holiday season, making it a tradition to thank our first responders from the people of Fountain Hills.