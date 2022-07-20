Vote Dickey, it’s obvious! Vote Couture! We are all living in Fountain Hills because it is the greatest town in Arizona. The residents and Town government made it the best.
Arpaio would make you believe crime is rampant. He tells fairy tales. We have the safest community in the Valley. But Arpaio wouldn’t know that, as he has never involved himself in the town. Mayor Dickey and Cindy Couture have and are.
Our town has, as others, often negotiated through difficult legal and development agreements. Mayor Dickey spent countless hours over the years as councilperson and mayor providing her input and guidance. Arpaio has spent zero hours in such activity, except to go to court for the hundreds of millions of tax-payer dollars we had to pay for his recklessness. We don’t need that here. We need the stability and sound government Mayor Dickey provides.
Mayor Dickey has won many town elections because residents trust that she provides selfless leadership for the community. Arpaio, on the other hand, has been out of office for almost six years. All he has done in six years is run three times for office and lost every time, including losing the Fountain Hills vote in the past two elections. Why does he want to be a four-time loser?
Mayor Dickey has spent many days of service outside town selling the virtues of our beautiful town and its people. Arpaio spends days on end selling his books, T-shirts, underwear and signed photos. Our town does not need the seediness of an Arpaio. Let’s keep our town special. Vote Dickey and Couture.