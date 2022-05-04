People choose to live in Fountain Hills because it is a very special place. One reason we have a high quality of life is the wise management of our town resources. The people we select to make these important decisions need to be carefully considered. For the past four years our Town Council, with Ginny Dickey as mayor, has done an excellent job for us. That progress will continue when Ginny is re-elected as mayor in August.
In spite of a devastating global pandemic, our elected leaders have managed the town very well. Roadway improvements continued to be done, the library and community center were remodeled, and technology upgrades were made. These improvements have strengthened our town infrastructure. Let’s continue to move forward and enjoy the progress.
Community involvement has improved with encouragement from this mayor. When given the opportunity, more folks have gotten involved in the public safety discussion and solutions, the Dark Sky programs and activities, the Fountain Hills Cares community conversations, the online community surveys, and the citizens advisory committees. She has invited our participation.
Economic development has resulted in additional residential choices, a new medical center, partnerships with statewide associations and the long-awaited completion of the beautiful Adero trailhead area.
Ginny has demonstrated proficient leadership with each of these successful projects. Let’s build on these accomplishments by continuing to move forward with Ginny Dickey as Mayor of Fountain Hills.