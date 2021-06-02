I was very disappointed with our Fountain Hills Arizona Tea Party setting the 2nd Amendment informational meeting at the same time as the last of the Thursday concerts on the Avenue. Had it been another time I would have attended, as I have in the past.
Competing against our much-needed special events is rude and unneighborly, especially about something as important as our 2nd Amendment rights. And again, I ask, do you really stand for all the “We the people?” Anything less would be anti-American. And you missed a great, talented, fun, peaceful concert on the Avenue.
