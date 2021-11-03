Today, Wednesday, Nov. 3, VFW Post 7507 will host a special speaker at 9 a.m. at the post home at 9624 N. Monterey Dr. Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert Grider, director of development at the Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, Texas, will speak to all interested persons about the school, its mission and its successes. Everyone is welcome.
The Marine Military Academy is a college-preparatory boarding school for young men in grades 7-12 with an optional post-graduate year. Since 1965, the school’s mission has been to prepare young men for college and responsible leadership. It provides a structured environment and solid academics to inspire and ready young men for successful futures. The school works to unlock the potential of each of its student.
Graduates are ready to enter the best colleges in the nation or to join the military at an advanced enlisted rank. Graduates are not required to join the military, although many do. Most go on to college, including the various military academies.
Coffee and donuts will be available and the meeting is open to all interested persons. Parents who are considering private high school for their boys should consider attending or providing their name and either phone number of email to the post adjutant at vfw7507@yahoo.com and it will be passed on to a school for a representative to call.
Additional information can also be obtained on the school’s website at mma-tx.org.
An interesting fact about the school is that it has an Iwo Jima monument almost identical to the one in Alexandria, Va., that was built by the same sculptor. It is the only place outside of Washington, D.C., where proper honors are rendered with battalion-size dress blues parades. The Marine placing the flagpole into the ground, Cpl. Harlon H. Block’s gravesite resides directly behind the monument.