“Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” – Elie Wiesel

Recently, I have seen that three of our Town Council members (Hannah Toth, Gerry Friedel and Allen Skillicorn) have posted on social media with a combination of racism, transphobia, anti-Muslim sentiments and anti-“other” hateful rhetoric. Again, that’s a combination, not each of them posting all of the above.