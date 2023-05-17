“Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” – Elie Wiesel
Recently, I have seen that three of our Town Council members (Hannah Toth, Gerry Friedel and Allen Skillicorn) have posted on social media with a combination of racism, transphobia, anti-Muslim sentiments and anti-“other” hateful rhetoric. Again, that’s a combination, not each of them posting all of the above.
Yes, fear often gets votes and certainly notoriety these days, especially if one has bigger aspirations outside of our community. It’s unfortunate that these public servants have chosen to not support all of their constituents.
I know of many folks from all political parties, faith traditions and cultures who would not and will not put up with hateful rhetoric. Our Town Council members and other local leaders should represent all of us! They should be role models and voices of positive leadership for all residents of our community.
I encourage all of us to speak up when you hear or see these politicians, community leaders, or your neighbors preaching hate. Fountain Hills is gorgeous on the outside, but some of these leaders are exposing some ugliness on the inside. Keep Fountain Hills beautiful and speak up to this inner ugliness that is being exposed.
“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.” – Robert F Kennedy
“A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.