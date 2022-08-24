In last week’s Times the current Mayor of Fountain Hills served up a bunch of sour grapes.
Winning by a bit over 200 votes and losing her majority on the Council, Dickey said “Unfortunately, this election brought unwanted national attention to our community – including unprecedented out-of-state money pouring into a normally modest local race – based on divisive issues mostly irrelevant to Fountain Hills.” Really? You say divisive and irrelevant issues Mayor, but look in the mirror, it was your administration’s governance coupled with a long trail of not listening to citizens that drove opposition and voters to say “enough.”
The only divisive issue up for consideration on Aug. 2 was whether the political leadership of Fountain Hills needed to be changed and citizens would be heard. The litany of what needed changing was clearly stated and voters spoke, three new Council members now have an opportunity to right things at Town Hall. Citizens will continue to be vigilant, it’s a short two years until the next election when voters again will decide.
Finally, to have Sheriff Joe come very close to defeating the current Mayor was astounding given the amount of negative, nasty ads directed at him. The mayor’s name was on the ballot, but her agenda and performance in office was what citizens voted on.