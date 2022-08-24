In last week’s Times the current Mayor of Fountain Hills served up a bunch of sour grapes.

Winning by a bit over 200 votes and losing her majority on the Council, Dickey said “Unfortunately, this election brought unwanted national attention to our community – including unprecedented out-of-state money pouring into a normally modest local race – based on divisive issues mostly irrelevant to Fountain Hills.” Really? You say divisive and irrelevant issues Mayor, but look in the mirror, it was your administration’s governance coupled with a long trail of not listening to citizens that drove opposition and voters to say “enough.”