Here’s a prime example of the sour attitude within current Town Council. An outgoing Council member was heard saying, “I don't have to sit here and listen to these people.” Yes! It’s your sworn duty as our elected official to hear us. The good news for us is that you are leaving office when your term expires this year.
The majority on Council grumble about citizens crowding into Council meetings, so they hold Executive Sessions to avoid us, slow walk issues, pretend to listen and then vote against citizen-led efforts to put reasonable regulations on detox houses. Now this Mayor wants a third term in office because she’s doing such a terrific job? Let her hear us say “no.”
If citizen residents don’t attend, watch and voice their views at Town Council meetings, what would this Council do? Citizens recently objected at Town Hall, making their voices heard. However, Town Council has a history for ignoring carefully researched recommendations and citizens’ pertinent comments.
So, here is what I'm doing: I’m writing this letter and will write others. I’ll tell others for whom I’m voting and why. As a long-time year-round resident, I believe a change to Council is important for our community. Anything less than structural change in Council guarantees the liberal majority remaining on Town Council, occupying the mayor’s seat, and not hearing we, the people.
My choices for Council are attorney Brenda Kalivianakis, small business supporter Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn, who advocates for safety, values and tradition. Fresh faces, fresh ideas, three who listen. To ensure changes are absolutely forthcoming, we need a new mayor, too. Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio promises to bring safety, drug control, stem the growing homeless crisis and control spending. These four will make Fountain Hills what it should be.