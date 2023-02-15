Much like Biden’s State of the Union speech, Ginny Dickey’s State of the Town was equally self-congratulating and a bunch of puffery.

Dickey’s influence with Republican mayors and EVP CEO Lewis had little to do with them showing up, there was food and photo shoots to be had! As the first female president of the East Valley Partnership, I speak from experience having attended many such events in the same capacity as John Lewis. The Partnership is a multi-municipality membership organization of which Fountain Hills pays dues to, as does Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa.