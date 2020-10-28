It’s critical that fair-minded American citizens rebel against the bombardment of deceitful commercials blatantly lying about an honorable former USAF Colonel, Senator McSally. So, where’s all this dark money coming from to pay for this filth and why is it so dangerous?
George Soros, in a “60 Minutes” interview. Kroft: “…helped in the confiscation from your fellow Jews, friends and neighbors. No feeling of guilt?” Soros: “No guilt…This time in my life was a happy, exhilarating experience.” He was only 15 then, but that’s very weird!
In England Soros is despised as, “the man who broke the Bank of England.” He is hated for undermining the confidence of several southeast Asian countries’ currencies. He got rich and their economies collapsed.
If he was just a “bad penny’ turning up on our shores it would be one thing, but he throws his ill-gotten gains around in support of socialist candidates and causes. The good news is he may be in trouble over his U.S. citizenship due to actively supporting foreign powers (European) while condemning the USA. It would be good riddance and a blessing for America.
We’ve all seen the two faces of Mark Kelly, too. With Soros funds, his campaign projects an all-American hero. And then there’s the real sordid facts opting for greed and wealth from his dealing with Chinese Communist Party members over the security of the USA. He tells us how he’s a moderate, but Kelly supported Bernie Sanders, who stands for a socialist takeover of this country.
I have lived under a Socialist government. It was disasterous. McSally, like many, wants to change the numerous failings of Obamacare, so they falsely accused her, even though everyone knows she will always vote to protect patients with pre-existing conditions. That’s all they have! Vote McSally.