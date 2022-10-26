My wife, Lillian Acker, is running for school board and she must be doing something right because there is an organization seemingly afraid of her winning the election.
Perhaps they are afraid of Lillian because she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from Loyola University and received her administration certification from Northern Illinois University.
Perhaps they are afraid of Lillian because she has taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as taught adults and mentored student teachers. Perhaps they are afraid of Lillian because she worked with the Ohio Board of Education in helping establish testing standards and curricula or perhaps because she was the president of two state-wide educational organizations.
Perhaps they are afraid to have someone on the school board that has impeccable academic credentials and unmatched experience in the field.
But I am counting on the voters of Fountain Hills wanting someone who has the credentials and experience perfect for being a member of the school board. I am counting on the voters of Fountain Hills not being afraid to vote for a quality candidate and will vote for Lillian Acker for Fountain Hills School Board.