Potassium chloride is being encouraged for use as a positive alternative to sodium chloride for water softeners. But the cost factor seems to be the biggest obstacle for most to change over ($6.99 vs $35-$45 for a 40-pound bag).
Would it make sense for the Town to make a deal with a supplier to make a bulk purchase of potassium chloride and resell it to residents at a discounted price? I think this would help to eliminate the primary cost point reason for the switch and encourage less sodium chloride use. Just a thought.