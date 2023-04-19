We live in a community and a time where some of our elected representatives believe that posting on social media is the crux of their job, using it for claims of successes, fiery complaints and polls to take the temperature of the “public.” Ask anyone that has conducted research or polling as a profession and the validity of their type of survey is out the window.
Now I see very recent postings and a video demonizing someone who is probably experiencing homelessness. Any attempt to get them some help or reach out to a local agency or program for intervention? No, just vitriolic words and a hunt for a headline.
For any level of public service, there’s a difference between conducting official business of the government and using social media to solicit or distribute biased information for their own egos. Social media encourages people to say things they won’t say in person; to spread false information; to directly, or by innuendo, ascribe something to someone; to post caricatures or re-managed photos; and this could lead others to believe it is official business.
Some of these same reps manage their social media by eliminating, blocking or dissuading others from responding if they have a different opinion. I and others I know have been ignored in this way. If they are using these media as a way to fulfill their roles as elected representatives of everyone, they may be breaking the law when they manage some viewers in this fashion.
From what I see at council sessions, their time would be far better spent learning about the existing state and municipal procurement procedures, understanding cooperative contract agreements and just doing the work of a functioning council. It’s happening right here in Fountain Hills. It’s embarrassing. It’s not good government.