We live in a community and a time where some of our elected representatives believe that posting on social media is the crux of their job, using it for claims of successes, fiery complaints and polls to take the temperature of the “public.” Ask anyone that has conducted research or polling as a profession and the validity of their type of survey is out the window.

Now I see very recent postings and a video demonizing someone who is probably experiencing homelessness. Any attempt to get them some help or reach out to a local agency or program for intervention? No, just vitriolic words and a hunt for a headline.