I attended every Town Council meeting where the recent sober home ordinance was discussed and passed. I can tell you first-hand that Mayor Dickey’s campaign slogans of “Residents First” and “Preserving Hometown Character” are empty words on a shiny campaign postcard.
Instead of listening to residents’ concerns and actual experiences with sober homes in their neighborhoods, Mayor Dickey, incredibly, dismissed our concerns and equated it to a barking dog nuisance. Instead of leading the council to adopt the very reasonable Planning and Zoning Commission ordinance recommendation to protect our neighborhoods and preserve hometown character, Mayor Dickey and the Council chose to water it down.
Families do not choose to live and invest in beautiful Fountain Hills to be surrounded by sober homes. Our only hope to amend and strengthen the current sober home ordinance is to elect a new mayor and majority council. That is why I am voting for TASK (Toth, Arpaio, Skillicorn, and Kalivianakis).