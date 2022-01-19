I had the privilege of attending the Planning and Zoning meeting last Monday night. The meeting was supposed to be on proposed zoning on sober homes. It was very apparent that the residents knew more about this topic than the Town staff.
Homes have opened up in this town that the staff is unaware of and are unlicensed to boot. Why is it taking so long to get this dealt with? This issue has been talked about for months now with no action taken. Please, will someone do their job and help the residents of our town?