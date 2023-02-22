“So what?” is exactly the indifferent attitude the federal bureaucracy wants you to have so they can continue to break laws and institutionalize costly programs that nobody voted on. The unjustified and often illegal ESG mandates are unpopular and need to be stopped. The cult of ESG influencers is aimed at bankrupting the financial and spiritual stability of this nation.
Emphatically repeating untruthful words doesn’t make them truthful. Propaganda is intended to convince the subconscious mind to accept and eventually normalize an indifference to disinformation. The “So what?” attitude to what’s really going on encourages the ESG cult to continue its onslaught.
What’s missing in our hearts and souls that creates the indifference to stand by and do nothing? Are we being misinformed, tricked, confused, or are we so desensitized and numb that we just shrug our shoulders at evil and watch it multiply? Governor DeSantis and others need support to halt the spread of evil and corruption.
“The invasion of the southern border” is the usage of words to illustrate the mass increase of immigration in progress. “The border is closed” are the words used to misrepresent the true enormity of illegal immigration. The impact of words is intensified by the number of times they are spoken or printed regardless of the falsehoods embedded in those words. Intentional word manipulation reinforces disinformation, corrupts the facts and spreads misinformation.
Is the daily parade of political scandals in the media a ploy of misdirection? Are government bureaucrats intentionally perpetuating a public state of arrested development by advancing a permanent spell of compliance via mass formation?
Continuing to say “So what?” to ESG mandates is causing America’s elder generation’s financial and spiritual bankruptcy and younger generations will begin penniless, homeless and godless. Please pray and act for change, and don’t say “so what.”