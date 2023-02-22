“So what?” is exactly the indifferent attitude the federal bureaucracy wants you to have so they can continue to break laws and institutionalize costly programs that nobody voted on. The unjustified and often illegal ESG mandates are unpopular and need to be stopped. The cult of ESG influencers is aimed at bankrupting the financial and spiritual stability of this nation.

Emphatically repeating untruthful words doesn’t make them truthful. Propaganda is intended to convince the subconscious mind to accept and eventually normalize an indifference to disinformation. The “So what?” attitude to what’s really going on encourages the ESG cult to continue its onslaught.