It is a miracle to receive help in a genuine emergency in the middle of the night. That happened to us not once, but twice on different dates in July and August 2021.
The responders from our fire department had all the latest portable equipment. Each medic had a specific duty to perform. They even handed me a printout of the EKG, the BP, the blood sugar and oxygen level, plus other vitals to show our primary physician, Dr. Rajesh Soni, in Fountain Hills.
We are so thankful. We praise everyone at Rural Metro. We hope we do not have more of these alarms. If we do, our medical responders will be here in a flash of light. We love Fountain Hills and our heroes in the fire department. Many blessings to all.