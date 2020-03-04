What a surprise to see an article about my grandson, Cole McAuliff, in The Times! Cole has been a baseball card fanatic for many years and literally “spread his wings” by developing and promoting his Tempe Card, Coin & Collectibles Show (Collectibles on College) almost two years ago (he is a junior at ASU).
I am so proud of his accomplishments and in awe of his incredible knowledge of “all things baseball” He can pretty much recite statistics about any baseball player; it’s uncanny. Baseball card collectors (think he’s expanding to basketball, too) should definitely check out his show the first Saturday of each month. Thanks again to The Times for the surprise!