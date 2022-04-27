This week Fountain Hills’ Liberal Ladies Club really ginned up their letter writing program. Letters to the editor of The Times were full of how wonderful the mayor, staff and left-leaning council members are. Did this snowstorm of letters occur because they knew Bob Burns’ well-reported front-page article on ethics violations was coming?
Those violations were filed against Mayor Dickey, Councilmembers Magazine, and McMahon. Only Councilman Alan Magazine was found to be guilty. Magazine (wife Cindy is past president of the Liberal Ladies) serves as campaign manager for Liberal Ladies’ Council candidate, Cindy Couture, who also penned a letter touting her attributes.
Couture is a retired teacher and that seems to be sufficient enough reason to elect her to the Council? Let’s just say, the current resident of the Oval Office makes it very difficult to consider Democrats and their policies as something desirable to elect and have serve on our Town Council. Informed voters would be wise to consider Brenda, Allen and Hannah, three Council candidates who actually listen to citizens and have demonstrated real-life business, legal, military and elected office experience.