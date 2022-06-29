Way too many of us, if not all of us, received a sick, filled with lies and distortions, smear campaign flyer from the only male running for town council displacing his own corruption and lies onto an undeserving qualified candidate and her campaign manager, a wonderful council member who has served us well for years in this town. This is not how we are as a town!
This truly unqualified candidate perpetrating this smear campaign needs to be called out. We will not accept lies and libel laid out as truth for people to accept. This is the same guy who bragged on the internet about the doormat he made of our present leaders that they threw down in front of the Republican booth, in the middle of the street for people to walk on at the last Great Fair. How was this town or anyone ok with that?
We have a community full of Democrats, Independents, Libertarians and Republicans. We all need to be represented, served and respected in our community. This is a person who should not have been allowed to run for office. None of these people who are in the Republican camp, who believe the lies of traitors and seditionists, who want to make a non-partisan Town election political and partisan, are interested in representing all of us who live in this town. We have lived here many years more than this candidate who should have never been allowed to run for office here or anywhere based on his past.
I would like to add the rightfully named “ROT,” who are also sending out hateful flyers full of distortions and lies to the sacred nests of all who live here, are “rotten.” Vote!