Please slow down on our beloved Saguaro Boulevard.
I have often stopped for crossings of coyotes and javelinas at night and families of quail daytime through dusk. And all their family heritages here go back way before the town. Please respect that.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 11:22 am
