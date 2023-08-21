Road conditions have been a problem in Fountain Hills for a very long time now. Recently, Councilmember Skillicorn posted two videos on his Allen Skillicorn for Fountain Hills social media page. One was on Golden Eagle. He went into detail about why the street deteriorates and what is used to patch them. Unfortunately, he doesn't seem to understand how our streets actually get chosen to be fixed. We have a citizens’ street committee that works directly with a firm that assesses which streets go first. Like Glenbrook. That was just done and it looks fabulous.
The second video is Skillicorn complaining about parking lots being re-paved instead of Golden Eagle. Since he didn't bother to do his job and ask the park, I did. The parking lot re-paving program was planned and approved in 2016. As his video points out, it’s in need of repair. That’s called planning ahead. Being proactive.