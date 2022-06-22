Having had the chance to get to know Allen Skillicorn over the past year, I’ve seen the same passion and love for this town that I immediately felt when I moved here in 1983.
Although, the mayor painted a rosy economic picture in her Times interview, there are still too many empty storefronts around town. In contrast, Allen in his remarks presented his vision of working hand in glove with the Chamber of Commerce, getting the word out about Fountain Hills being a place to visit and/or create a successful business. The mayor and Democrat Council members, for example, decided on an anti-business sign ordinance before even approaching the Chamber and only communicated with them after pressure from concerned citizens. That won’t be the way when Skillicorn is elected to the Council.
Transparency, as Allen says, would be refreshing and the right way to go. No more extravagant salary increases to staff members without full explanations for such expenditures. We can look to open books and fully account for every dime spent on our behalf.
Current Council members too often think they know best and disregard solid advice from the community or even the Planning and Zoning Commission. With fewer “non-partisan” Democrats, disgraceful statements as, “I don’t have to sit here and listen to these people” won’t be repeated. Residents have warned the current Council on their experience in other towns that were overrun with detox houses, that always resulted in an increase in crime. Hopefully, we won’t be infested with more unwelcome visitors selecting Fountain Hills as a good place to take up residence at a detox home. With or without detox homes, having more neighborhood policemen is a goal of Allen Skillicorn. Without a safe environment, businesses will be unwilling to invest in this beautiful town.