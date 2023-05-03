Whoops! How embarrassing. The wee group of Skillicorn haters who figuratively sit around in a circle “grimacing at an effigy” of the councilman, scheming on how they will criticize him in their collective letters to the editor each week, had to eat crow.
In last week’s paper this vocal minority were again vindictively accusing Skillicorn of “outrageous behavior.” However, the councilman did what any good elected officials would do after several parents expressed their concerns about a homeless man camping on state land just 25 meters from the middle school. Skillicorn, on their behalf, investigated the situation, gathered the facts, that including video recordings to support his constituents’ case and then he presented the evidence appropriately at a Town Council meeting.
He was roundly criticized again by this little vocal group, who hypocritically continue their vicious campaign against Skillicorn for his actions. They did so by sending in their letters to the editor too early last week, before all the facts had come out. The “harmless” homeless individual was not of good standing and was arrested by the police on an outstanding warrant.
Thank you, Councilman Skillicorn, for a job well done! Let’s also remember why we elected Skillicorn last November. He ran on promising to cut back on wasteful spending. In recent weeks we have seen the facts in featured articles on the front pages of The Fountain Hills Times laying out how the new conservative majority on the council, with their votes, have successfully cut back dramatically on unnecessary spending.
The little band of haters are trying to rewrite history, too. Before announcing her run, Skillicorn’s opponent scrubbed her Facebook page. But when his opponent denied her true identity, Skillicorn’s word selection perhaps wasn’t the best, however, as John Adams said, “facts are stubborn things.”