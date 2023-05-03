Whoops! How embarrassing. The wee group of Skillicorn haters who figuratively sit around in a circle “grimacing at an effigy” of the councilman, scheming on how they will criticize him in their collective letters to the editor each week, had to eat crow.

In last week’s paper this vocal minority were again vindictively accusing Skillicorn of “outrageous behavior.” However, the councilman did what any good elected officials would do after several parents expressed their concerns about a homeless man camping on state land just 25 meters from the middle school. Skillicorn, on their behalf, investigated the situation, gathered the facts, that including video recordings to support his constituents’ case and then he presented the evidence appropriately at a Town Council meeting.