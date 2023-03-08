My goodness, the wailing and gnashing of teeth in the letters to the editor over a Town employee’s retirement is way out of proportion.
No one is surprised when a new administration, like Governor Hobbs, comes in and makes major changes in staff. Nope, when Liberals do it that’s just needed cleaning up the mess. When Town Manager Grady Miller announces he is retiring and going to Europe with his wife, two former members of the Fountain Hills Town Council go off.
The two men had their time with Mr. Miller, and now it’s time for a new Council to take a new approach. Not the end of the civilized world. Working for government is not supposed to be a lifelong guarantee of employment.
I can understand Alan Magazine’s letter; he is a Democrat whose wife founded Liberal Ladies and his personal Liberal candidate was defeated. He should just park his partisanship and leave the governing to those currently in office.
But Mr. Scharnow, I would have expected better from you not to throw gasoline on the flames by calling council members ill informed, conspiracy-driven, tunnel-vision people. I guess by inference that we who voted for them are the same?
You two had your chance at governing but now should just sit down and watch as the new council has its turn to make Fountain Hills better. Maybe Messrs. Magazine and Scharnow should take up golf, whittling or tapdancing with all the extra time on their hands.