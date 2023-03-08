My goodness, the wailing and gnashing of teeth in the letters to the editor over a Town employee’s retirement is way out of proportion.

No one is surprised when a new administration, like Governor Hobbs, comes in and makes major changes in staff. Nope, when Liberals do it that’s just needed cleaning up the mess. When Town Manager Grady Miller announces he is retiring and going to Europe with his wife, two former members of the Fountain Hills Town Council go off.