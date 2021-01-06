I’m sitting here in a nice, comfy lounge chair with my feet up on a coffee table and enjoying a great latte at the new SIPPS eatery. This new Fountain Hills cafe has taken over the old Starbucks location at the corner of the Avenue of the Fountains and Palisades and, being a local business, I wanted to ensure they could count on me for support.
Also, they offer what other shops don’t, indoor seating, padded chairs and great food and treats. I’m now a regular and a big fan. If you want a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy conversation and coffee, you need to try SIPPS.