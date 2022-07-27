I’m disappointed in the newly stated decision that political signs will be allowed to denigrate the entire Town complex, posted along La Montana from El Lago to the entrance to Town Hall. It is counter to the efforts the Town has previously made to maintain an atmosphere of normalcy by previously limiting this same signage.
Now, town residents and visitors will be forced to wade through the visual litter of political signs in front of the entrances to the Community Garden, the museum, the Maricopa County Library, the Community Center and Town Hall. Residents that live in the condos on the opposite side of La Montana will be forced to look at this same pollution for 11 days. Anybody doing business within any of those public spaces and businesses will be negatively affected. Town staff will be required to address any associated issues, including destruction of plant life, potential damage to irrigation and the general litter that will accompany this decision.