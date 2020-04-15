Like spring flowers, political signs are popping up all over town; the blue signs courtesy of the “Yes on Daybreak” developers with their giant whopper of a message, “millions more revenue.” Apparently they want us to believe the town stands to make millions from this 400-unit, three-story apartment project!
Maybe they got the number right, but the word wrong? Not millions of dollars, but rather millions more cars and trucks clogging our roadways. Or maybe millions more pouring out of Fountain Hills for work and shopping?
Their second message; “more open spaces.” They crammed all of Daybreak’s barn-like buildings onto one corner of the 59-acre, pristine desert at Palisades/Shea and claim they are now environmental stewards by providing more open space. Why not spread the 23-plus buildings over the entire site? Because Daybreak developers can make more money ganging the buildings, that’s why. Developing the entire parcel would drive infrastructure costs through the roof, not to mention the massive amount of money required to bulldoze, blast and infill.
The next time you see one of those bombastic blue signs remember who’s behind it and what they want to do to Fountain Hills. They think they can snooker all of us. The red signs, “No on Proposition 427 and 428,” are brought to you by a grassroots citizen’s group; people who actually live here and collected 1,800 signatures to allow you to have a vote on this issue.
Developers hate that, through this referendum vote, we can stop them. Months ago they thought they had it in the bag when their friends at Town Hall, five council members, caved and voted “yes” to build Daybreak. They all misjudged the people’s determination. Your ballot is coming soon. Vote no.