I am a regular runner on the streets of our town. Not a day goes by without feeling thankful for the beautiful views in Fountain Hills. Recently, the views have changed.
First, I saw the red signs in opposition to Daybreak. Then, the blue signs appeared in support of Daybreak. Now, I see signs of both colors lying on the ground alongside our roadways. I wish I could say it was just the wind; and the larger signs do appear to have fallen victim to the wind. However, most often this has happened along stretches of road that have a sidewalk, and to my amazement, only signs of one color will be lying on the ground while the other color stands.
I would love to pluck up all the signs of both colors along my regular routes. Whether you are for or against Daybreak being a part of our community, you do not get to tamper with the signs. It is breaking the law. Here is the link to Arizona law that prohibits tampering with political signage: azleg.gov/ars/16/01019.htm.
Additionally, I look forward to the removal of all the signs by the responsible parties on or before the mandated deadline of June 3; both those still standing and the ones that will need to be retrieved from the weeds along the roadways.