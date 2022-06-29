The Fountain Hills sign ordinance. Was it necessary? Does it harm local businesses that just want to remain in business? Does it restrict political speech?
Regardless of your opinion on these questions, I’m raising another aspect of the issue of political signs. You may recall the 2018 attempt to pass a new primary property tax in town. The successful opposition included yard signs. I was personally responsible for purchase and distribution of several hundred signs. Others independently joined in. Leading to the vote, something disturbing happened. Signs disappeared!
About 20% of my NONEWTAX.US signs were gone, without wind or other explanation. They were presumed stolen. An MCSO report was filed and The Times reported on it. Fast forward to spring 2020 – the Daybreak referendum. Again, there were signs and many confirmed reports of the signs opposing Daybreak being tampered with or disappearing. Fast forward to summer and fall 2020, the leadup to the November election. Again, many personal observations and reports of signs disappearing or being significantly vandalized. You saw it!
Now, you’ve seen the orange and blue Reclaim Our Town signs, which express disapproval of our mayor and one Council candidate. Reclaim Our Town has a legal right to express that viewpoint, which I believe represents the views of many Fountain Hills residents. Again, the orange and blue signs are disappearing! I’ve personally noticed at least 10 that have “disappeared.” I’ve heard several similar observations and reports from others. Again, there's no weather to explain it.
Tampering with political signs violates state law. Tampering with these signs attacks our right to political speech. Those who have taken the orange and blue signs from Reclaim Our Town are breaking the law and restricting your freedom. Do you approve? Keep this in mind when you vote in the Aug. 2 primary.