Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. I’ve heard complaints about sign ordinances for 15 years.
Truth is the town has bent over multiple times to accommodate businesses. Multiple ordinance changes have been made along the way. I know this because I spent eight years in Planning and Zoning as a commissioner, and more time attending Town meetings. I was the lone non-businessperson on a sign task force about a decade ago. Sign abuse back then was terrible. Promises businesses made to clean up their act were ignored. One study found a 90% non-compliance rate of their own architected ordinance.
Abuses included signs in the streets, signs blocking sidewalks hampering the disabled and everybody else. Businesses put out several signs, creating unsightly clutter. They put out these “temporary” signs, never removing them. Businesses open five days a week, eight hours per day. Their signs were out seven days per week, 24 hours per day. The businesses think they own streets, sidewalks, town rights of way.
There is never, or seldom, representation by citizens on these committees. My committee had two sign makers! It is time the town becomes “citizen friendly.” Businesses need to blame somebody for their failures, not the product or service they provide. So, they blame Town government, elected by citizens, not the Chamber of Commerce.
Finally, let’s get real about temporary business signs. They do provide information in a walkable area, like downtown, or to provide direction. But my tool for finding a business is the 21st-Century Internet, not a 3’x5’ sign along a road as you are driving 40 mph. Most of us have joined the 21st Century. Access to businesses is on your computer, tablet, phone, your car. Don’t let businesses use signs as a “woe is me” excuse.