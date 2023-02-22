On the front page of last week’s Fountain Hills Times, one of our Town Council people seemed to suggest that the signs ordinances were primarily for our town businesses and real estate open houses. While partially true, I would suggest they are mostly for the benefit of the public.
I have lived in this town since 1996 and while I know where many local businesses are, rarely do I know when a new business opens in our town or where they are located. As I drive around our town, it helps me to understand where businesses are located, whether new or already established and that I rarely visit.