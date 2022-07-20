There has been a lot of talk about signs the last year and a half in Fountain Hills. It started with business A-frame signs. Now we hear more about political signs. We hear talk about where they are put up, when signs are put up, and even who took them down.
Most people dislike the look of these political signs. As a candidate that is running on a platform of protecting our mountainous views, I also dislike all these signs all over. Here is my commitment to the people of Fountain Hills: Win or lose, I will be out cleaning up all my signs the moment polls close on Aug. 2.
Inevitably, I will miss one or two. So, after Aug. 3, I will pay a $1 bounty for each of my signs returned to me. I promise to do my part to clean up Fountain Hills!