You know who you are. You steal political signs in the night, but you cannot steal our vote. So why waste your time?
- Downtown roundabout project delayed
- Next council session on Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Town bids farewell to former councilmembers
- Get ready for the General Election
- Fall overseeding begins next week
- SRP continues pandemic measures
- November art fair receives permit
- Judge orders Arizona voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23.
- Law enforcement report
- Sears Fire is burning 20 miles north of town