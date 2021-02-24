Each election produces hundreds of roadside political signs blanketing our streets and intersections, well beyond any reasonable standards. The politicians get a pass on this pollution because our State Legislators ruled that towns cannot limit the number of political signs or their content.
So, we get months of sign stacking on our streets. Some politicians will install a dozen signs in one city block while others will corrupt intersections with signs stacked two or three high. Now, a town council could elect to contact other communities and develop a united front to lobby the state to reverse its stupid position on political signs, or it could elect to turn its attention toward adding more restrictions and limitations onto the backs of the already beleaguered businesses of Fountain Hills.
As Joe Biden likes to say, “come on, man!”