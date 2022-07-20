Thank you to former Mayor Kavanagh and Council (including then Councilwoman Ginny Dickey), who in 2012 passed the resolution identifying our political sign-free zone along Shea, Saguaro, Palisades, El Lago and Fountain Hills Boulevard.
And thank you to Mayor Dickey and Council who, now 10 years later, amended the sign ordinance with reasonable regulation of temporary signage in our community’s rights of way.
Why the “thank you” to those mayors and councils? Joe Arpaio has more than 80 4x4 signs beginning at the Scottsdale border to as far away as 82nd Place, and another 10 signs on Fort McDowell property. That’s nearly 100 signs just along Shea Boulevard.
Can you imagine what our town would look like if we didn’t have the leadership of those mayors and those ordinances in place? Well, you don’t have to imagine. Take a drive into Scottsdale and see for yourself what our town’s intersections might have looked like.
You decide who to thank, or not, and who you want as Fountain Hills’ mayor.