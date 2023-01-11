At its most recent meeting, Town Council repealed sections 6.07 and 6.08 of the sign regulations. Thus, businesses, organizations and individuals may want to consider signage they consider best for their purposes during this period of no regulation.
While a business, organization or individual is advised to consult legal counsel to ensure compliance, it appears that all restrictions on size, location, etc., that were contained in sections 6.07 and 6.08 no longer apply. While Council stated that it intends to pass new regulations, if and when they do is uncertain. Drafting laws is difficult and different Council members understandably will have different views on what restrictions are appropriate and best for the town.