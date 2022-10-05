Greetings – I had an interesting day Saturday. I had a yard sale and at 8:15 a.m. I placed four signs out with arrows pointing in the correct directions. We had a lot of visitors for the first couple of hours, then nothing. I placed one on Palisades, and one on FH Blvd, and two in the neighborhood. At 2 p.m. I went to pick them up and discovered two were missing, Palisades and FH Blvd. The other two were still in place. Seems like the “sign police” had struck again.
Yard signs are allowed in all zoning districts at one sign per lot. In residential areas these can be a maximum of six sq. ft. in area and three feet tall. In non-residential areas they can be up to eight sq. ft. in area and five feet tall. They are required to be on private property (not in the right-of-way) except when used as provided in Sec. 6.08D. See Section 6.08 A 17 of the Zoning Ordinance for further details.